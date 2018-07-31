Give public sector banks more autonomy, says Ravi Venkatesan

The government needs to loosen its reins over public-sector banks or the risk permanently damaging the sector, outgoing Bank of Baroda Chairman Ravi Venkatesan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Attracting new talent and making decisions on bad debt is tough when government controls are strict, Venkatesan said.

"Public sector banks are systemically more accident prone," Venkatesan said, adding that the "decline will accelerate" if lenders don’t reform.

The outgoing Bank of Baroda chairman said what's happening today is privatization of state-run banks by default rather than intent.

"India needs fewer, better capitalized, and better run public-sector banks. But what is happening today is privatization by default rather than intent, as public sector banks hemorrhage market share and capital," Venkatesan told Bloomberg.

Public sector banks hold about 90 percent of non-performing assets (NPAs) in India, as per the report.

Venkatesan also recommended that public banks should be free to hire their own management, instead of the present system where the government appoints senior management.

Banks also require more autonomy to make decisions, Venkatesan said.

Greater powers over decision making and management, banks would be able to handle bad loans more effectively and tap the capital markets to boost their balance sheet.

At that stage, the government would have to be ready to shed its stake in state-run banks.

The government is currently required to own a controlling stake of minimum 51 percent in public banks.