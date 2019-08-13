Give possession of Amrapali flats or face jail: SC to Noida authorities

The Supreme Court on August 13 asked officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities to start giving possession of flats to Amrapali homebuyers, warning that a delay would land them in jail.

The court had in July directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to give within a month completion certificates to the buyers who had moved into their houses.

“We are not paper tigers…we will jail your officers if you don’t comply,” Justice Arun Mishra said, asking for the registration to begin immediately. The authorities informed the apex court that they had created special cells to deal with the case and that the order will be complied with.

Around 40,000 homebuyers have been waiting for delivery of their homes, many of them for decades. The delays forced many of the buyers to move the court, which on July 23 asked the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all projects of the Amrapali group that are in Delhi’s neighbourhood.

“The registered conveyance deed shall also be executed in favour of homebuyers, they are to be placed in the possession and they shall continue to do so in future on completion of projects or in part as the case may be,” court had said in July.

It also directed that water and electricity connections be provided to homebuyers.

Resuming the hearing on August 13, the court asked NBCC to submit execution plan for construction and modalities for the completion of Amrapali projects. NBCC also sought Rs 7.59 crore for the work it had done on two projects, Castle and Eden Park in Noida. The court said it would consider the request.

The court reserved the order, which would also spell out the date of next hearing.

The court in July had cancelled RERA registration of Amrapali Group of Companies and appointed R Venkataramani as the receiver. All rights of Amrapali properties have been vested with him after the cancellation of lease of the projects.

Venkataramani on August 13 sought directions for modalities for implementation of the court order. The court said that it would pass appropriate directions.