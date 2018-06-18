Girnar takes BigBasket to court over trademark violation: Report

Moneycontrol News

Teamaker Girnar Food and Beverages has taken online grocer BigBasket to court for infringement of the 'Royal' trademark , according to a Mint report citing sources.

Girnar has approached Bombay high court with cases against two registered entities of BigBasket — SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd and Innovative Retail.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket has allegedly used Girnar's "Royal" trademark to sell several products, including tea.

While the Alibaba-backed online grocery startup sells several products under the "Royal" brand, Girnar has specifically objected to BigBasket using the trademark to sell tea.

"Girnar Food and Beverage sells several tea brands with many variants, but Royal Cup Tea is its flagship brand," the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The matter will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Monday June 18, the report said.

Girnar is being advised by law firm Jehangir Gulabbhai and Bilimoriaand Daruwalla, while BigBasket is being represented by senior counsels Birendra Saraf and Vivek Daswaney.