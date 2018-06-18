App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Girnar takes BigBasket to court over trademark violation: Report

Girnar Food and Beverages has objected to BigBasket selling tea under the "Royal" trademark

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Teamaker Girnar Food and Beverages has taken online grocer BigBasket to court for infringement of the 'Royal' trademark , according to a Mint report citing sources.

Girnar has approached Bombay high court with cases against two registered entities of BigBasket — SuperMarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd and Innovative Retail.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket has allegedly used Girnar's "Royal" trademark to sell several products, including tea.

While the Alibaba-backed online grocery startup sells several products under the "Royal" brand, Girnar has specifically objected to BigBasket using the trademark to sell tea.

"Girnar Food and Beverage sells several tea brands with many variants, but Royal Cup Tea is its flagship brand," the source added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The matter will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Monday June 18, the report said.

Girnar is being advised by law firm Jehangir Gulabbhai and Bilimoriaand Daruwalla, while BigBasket is being represented by senior counsels Birendra Saraf and Vivek Daswaney.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #BigBasket #Business

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.