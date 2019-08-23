App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ginger to develop new hotel in Udaipur

With the signing of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company, will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Group's hotel brand Ginger said it has signed a new hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, its second in the state.

"We are happy to partner with Alka Group of Hotels for the development of a hotel in the heart of Udaipur city. With the addition of this hotel, Ginger is foraying into one of Rajasthan's most beautiful cities, Udaipur which has a huge potential for tourism," Ginger managing director Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the signing of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company, will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Rajasthan.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Business #Companies

