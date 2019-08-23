Ginger to develop new hotel in Udaipur

Tata Group's hotel brand Ginger said it has signed a new hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, its second in the state.

"We are happy to partner with Alka Group of Hotels for the development of a hotel in the heart of Udaipur city. With the addition of this hotel, Ginger is foraying into one of Rajasthan's most beautiful cities, Udaipur which has a huge potential for tourism," Ginger managing director Deepika Rao said in a statement.