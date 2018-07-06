Ginger Hotels could sell six properties across multiple locations: Report

Moneycontrol News

Ginger Hotels is planning to sell six properties in locations such as Goa, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Pondicherry, The Economic Times reported.

"A mandate has been released to the consulting firm for six Ginger hotels currently owned by the company to sell the hotels and do a sale and lease back or management arrangement," sources told the newspaper.

Ginger Hotels is operated by Roots Corporation, which is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company. The company has reportedly asked consulting firm Horwath HTL Corporate to go ahead with the sale process.

The sale of properties is part of IHCL's strategy to become less ownership driven. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

"We have shared with media our plans to completely refresh and reimagine the Ginger brand with the unveiling of a new brand identity and enhanced customer experience. A top-notch brand consultant DY Works has helped us for the new Ginger brand identity. A German company, JOI Design, has done the interiors for the new look of the hotels," IHCL was quoted as saying by the financial daily.

At present, Ginger Hotels has 45 operating properties and 7 more in the pipeline. IHCL recently announced that it signed a second Ginger Hotel in Visakhapatnam.