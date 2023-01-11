 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Giga Fun Studios bags $2.4 million seed funding to build Indian culture-based casual games

Vikas SN
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Giga Fun Studios plans to use the funds to build next-generation casual games for Indian and global audiences and 'invest heavily' in building a team of casual game developers

(L-R) Giga Fun Studios founders Rahul Shekhar, Rahul Daga, and Krishnendu Mukherjee

Casual gaming startup Giga Fun Studios has raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by gaming and interactive media-focused venture fund Lumikai and early-stage investment firm Fireside Ventures, the company said on January 11.

All In Capital, Kettleborough VC and Riverwalk Holdings also participated in the funding round, the company said, underlining the growing interest in studios building games based on Indian culture.

The company plans to use the funds to build next-generation casual games for Indian and global audiences. It also plans to "invest heavily" in building a team of casual game developers, Giga Fun Studios said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based startup was founded by a trio of seasoned game designers and developers Krishnendu Mukherjee, former head of game design at Mobile Premier League (MPL), Rahul Daga, former country head at m56 Studios, and Rahul Shekhar, former engineering lead at m56 Studios.

The founders have collectively shipped and operated more than 10 games with experience managing gaming P&L’s of more than $100 million, the company said in a statement.

"With over 5 billion downloads, India is one of the largest download markets for casual games. Our belief is that with the right themes and geo-specific mechanics, we will be able to crack adoption and monetization for casual games in India" said Mukherjee, who is also the CEO.