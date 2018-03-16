App
Mar 16, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

GIC Re's syndicate at Lloyd's to begin operations next month

Last December, the Lloyd's Franchise Board granted 'in principle' approval to GIC Re to create 'GIC Syndicate 1947', the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-run reinsurance major General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) has received permission to commence operations of 'GIC Syndicate 1947' from Lloyd's of London from April.

'GIC Syndicate 1947' is the first Lloyd's syndicate to be backed solely by capital from an Indian reinsurance group, it added.

 

