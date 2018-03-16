GIC Re's syndicate at Lloyd's to begin operations next month

A nominee is only the receiver of money. He or he has to hand over the money to legal heirs.

State-run reinsurance major General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) has received permission to commence operations of 'GIC Syndicate 1947' from Lloyd's of London from April.

Last December, the Lloyd's Franchise Board granted 'in principle' approval to GIC Re to create 'GIC Syndicate 1947', the company said in a statement.

'GIC Syndicate 1947' is the first Lloyd's syndicate to be backed solely by capital from an Indian reinsurance group, it added.