App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GIC RE's Lloyd's syndicate to start operations from April 2018

In a statement, the reinsurer said that ‘GIC Syndicate 1947’ is the first Lloyd’s syndicate to be backed solely by capital from an Indian reinsurance group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) on Thursday said it will commence its operations as a Lloyd's syndicate from April 2018. London-based Lloyd's is a specialist insurance market wherein large insurers come together and form syndicates to cover mega risks.

In December 2017, Lloyd’s Franchise Board granted an in-principle approval to GIC Re to create ‘GIC syndicate 1947’. This syndicate has now received permission to commence operations from April 2018, in accordance with the Lloyd’s-approved business plan. GIC Re got listed on Indian bourses in October 2017.

In a statement, the reinsurer said that ‘GIC Syndicate 1947’ is the first Lloyd’s syndicate to be backed solely by capital from an Indian reinsurance group. Pembroke, a Liberty Mutual Company which is a specialist provider of Lloyd’s managing agency services, will manage the syndicate.

Neil Attwood has been appointed the active underwriter for ‘GIC Syndicate 1947’. Through the syndicate, apart from expanding its global reach, GIC Re will also benchmark with its peers in Lloyd’s, which is the world’s leading market for specialist insurance.

related news

"Pembroke’s expertise in specialty lines coupled with GIC Re’s underwriting & distribution capability in India & other global markets will further develop business opportunities for GIC Re, Pembroke and other participants in the Lloyd’s market," the reinsurer said in its statement.

GIC Re was ranked 12th among the top 40 reinsurers in the world, according to rating agency Standard & Poor’s. A.M. Best, a US-based rating agency, recently affirmed its ‘A-‘ (excellent) rating on the financial strength of the company and its ‘a-‘ rating on its long-term debt, along with a stable outlook.

tags #Business #insurance

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC