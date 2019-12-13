GIC Housing garners Rs 200cr via commercial paper issuance

The company has allotted commercial papers worth Rs 200 crore on December 12, 2019 at a rate of 5.36 per cent for 56 days to ICICI Mutual Fund, it said in a regulatory filing.
GIC Housing Finance on Friday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing commercial papers to ICICI Mutual Fund.
GIC Housing stock was trading at Rs 150 on the BSE, up 0.98 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:20 pm