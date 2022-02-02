Getting your customers to repurchase more from you

Small and medium business owners can take better decisions and achieve better results with the right information on customers. They can classify lists of customers, households, job titles, user devices and so on and send messages to those more likely to respond to their messaging. They need to have more data on customers than potential customers. With big data analytics, they are slicing through the ranks of their customers, treating each set according to their current and lifetime value. This seems to be the picture of loyalty in today’s business but is not the reality.

In reality, many marketers are busy removing customers who are bad and rank at the bottom against their benchmarks. Using statistical tools to assess customer lists for the probability of purchase, the modern-day marketers cut from the bottom.

Removing customers from a list is always the right thing to do. It certainly increases response rate or reduces cost but may not necessarily produce additional revenue.

Once we clean up the bottom, we will soon start cutting into valuable customers. A few of these customers, with the right push, could become more valuable.

I see many marketers catering to their most demanding customers, who are assumed to buy more. They desire these customers' propensity to buy again with incentives, rewards, privileges, and other benefits.

I would say in this case that marketing folks have trained consumers well and turned many of them smarter. There is a large segment of customers in every category whose propensity to buy more is for sale. Probable what many of us call customer loyalty is the cost of acquiring back the customer.

The relationship between marketing teams and responsive consumers is probably a self-fulfilling affair. We, as marketers, spend time and resources peddling co-branded credit cards, newsletters, private privileges, mobile coupons and special events tailored to those who respond to such stimulants.

Some consumers do respond and sign up because they enjoy such benefits. Yet, a surprisingly large number of marketers ignore the most loyal customers. How can any marketer ignore the actively loyal customers?

Passive loyalty

Passively loyal customers contribute disproportionately more to profitability. They typically pay the MRP without discounts, incentives, etc and don’t care much about miles, points, free data and other such offers.

Such indifferent, ignorant and laggard customers, who are low-maintenance and highly remunerative, are ignored by many unsuspecting marketers. And precisely for that reason, they are vulnerable to the advancement of competitors.

It is no secret and yet it needs to be said more often: the bulk of all the thousands of crores spent on marketing and advertising go into teaching and encouraging customers to be disloyal.

If you are not a first-time buyer in a category, every effort to acquire you as a customer by a company is aimed at making you ditch your current company and switch loyalty. This is why most campaigns are trying to explain why we are better off switching from brand X to brand Y.

For every promo to buy the smartest or cheapest, one brand's acquisition is another’s loss. Letting the worst customers go at one end, warming up to the more demanding customers at the other, and neglecting most of those in-between—the current status of the loyalty programme suck.

These three principles can effectively guide you through this mess:

1 Acquire customers with the intention to retain and retain with the intention to drive growth; over a period of time, it will have good implications. Perhaps more important are patience, respect and discretion while seeking and using data for building relationships. Such a process will encourage aggressive marketers to cool down.

2 A company must be concerned about its relationship-building behaviours—responsiveness, empathy and attentiveness. When we do research, responsiveness indicates taking responsibility for the important aspects of what customers consider as positive brand characteristics.

Scores increase when responsiveness is combined with unprompted and unexpected attentiveness. Combining responsiveness and attentiveness is needed to build a relationship that will thrive.

3 Keeping things relevant is an important process requirement. Building relationships and always being responsive, generally attentive, and mostly contextual are attributes of a good brand that most consumers like and do repeat business with.

These principles are more than buzzwords or techno innovations. These bring loyalty in a very practical manner. People are loyal to their country, faith, or family—not to a refrigerator or razor.

Perhaps it is time SME owners start focussing on the critical issue of increasing the propensity to buy more.