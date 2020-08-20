Getting back to work: Remodel workspaces to ensure social distancing, says handbook

Even as India Inc is slowly getting back to the workplace as the lockdown eases amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a new manual brought out in collaboration between four large human resource firms has said that the workplaces must be remodeled to ensure social distancing in office.

The Indian operations of four global HR firms Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup, Gi Group and Randstad, released the ‘Safely Back to Work--Best Practices Handbook’. This handbook said that lines, offices and cubes could be redesigned or re-tooled to provide for greater spacing between employees and reduce the risk of contamination between functions.

The handbook said efforts should be taken to improve the workplace ventilation and filtration to curb air-borne viral or bacterial infections.

It also said that within the office, there should be greater use of motion-control or touch-less doors and interfaces throughout the workspace. This, it said, can reduce the risk of workers contacting a contaminated surface and also help reduce cleaning requirements.

Marco Valsecchi, Country Manager and MD, The Adecco Group, India, said that it is imperative to boost the economic recovery by enabling a safe return to work for everyone and make work culture more resilient.

Within the workplace, the handbook said that visual cues such as markings or projections on the floors, walls and interfaces could indicate to workers of safe distances and provide reminders as to when they should change PPE or wash their hands as they go through the working environment.

Even if there are employees resuming work, the handbook said that staggered shifts and clear instruction about work shifts, breaks could be provided. According to the handbook, this can help reduce queues and crowds, especially relevant if screening measures are introduced requiring more time to pass through.

Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India, said organising and implementing a safe return to work amidst the disruption of the pandemic requires a logical, systematic action plan and the alliance is leading the charge to support this process.

The lunch break is another important aspect touched upon the handbook. It said that self-service style lunches from canteen should be replaced with catered, portioned food in re-usable or disposable boxes.

In addition, it said that canteen tables could ensure spacing between employees so no one sits directly beside or in front of the worker.