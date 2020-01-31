App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Get MC Pro for Re 1 by participating in this Twitter contest

Simply tweet during the FM’s Budget speech from 11 am to 1.30pm on February 1, 2020 using the hashtags #BudgetwithMC & #MCPro and don’t forget to tag @moneycontrolcom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium financial content subscription service from Network18, offers you an uninterrupted, ad-free experience to access personalised news, curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, ideas for profit, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.

Do you want to get all these features at just Re 1 for a year?

Simply tweet during the FM’s Budget speech from 11 am to 1.30pm on  February 1, 2020 using the hashtags #BudgetwithMC & #MCPro. Don’t forget to tag @moneycontrolcom. You will receive a unique coupon code to subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at Re 1/- for the first year via DM / email by February 10, 2020.

Please note that the coupon will be applicable on the Web and Android platforms only. Apple users can subscribe from the Web and then access on their iOS device.

Gear up to tweet. We are listening!

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #MC Pro

