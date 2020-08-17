Germany's anti-trust watchdog launches Amazon third-party seller investigation

Germany's anti-trust authority has launched an investigation into Amazon's relationship with third-party traders selling on its platform, its head was quoted as saying on August 16.

"We are currently investigating whether and how Amazon influences how traders set prices on the market-place," Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

Germany is the second-largest market for Amazon after the United States.

Mundt said there had been complaints that Amazon had blocked some traders during the first few months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, when many stores were closed and shoppers flocked online, because of allegedly overly high prices.

"Amazon must not be a controller of prices," Mundt said. He added that the e-commerce giant had responded to his office's requests for information and those statements were being evaluated.

An Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters that the company's policies were designed to make sure its partners set competitive prices. "Amazon selling partners set their own product prices in our store," the spokeswoman said. "Our systems are designed to take action against price gouging," she said, adding that those who had concerns should contact its support team for its merchants.

Until 2013, Amazon had prevented traders from offering products via other online market places at a lower price than on its platform. However, Germany's anti-trust watchdog had forced Amazon to abandon the policy.

In 2019, Amazon reached a deal with the German authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, prompting the office to drop a previous seven-month investigation.

