    Germany will fight hard for 1.5 degree goal at COP27: foreign minister

    Speaking to reporters, she also said that Germany wants an effective tool for "loss and damage" financing for countries ravaged by climate impacts, a core demand from developing nations.

    Reuters
    November 17, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    Germany will fight hard at the COP27 climate talks for a pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday at the summit in Egypt.

