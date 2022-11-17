Germany will fight hard for 1.5 degree goal at COP27: foreign minister

So, as world leaders gather this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP27, Fall hopes his message about plastics resonates. “Leaders of Africa need to wake up and work together to fight against this phenomenon”, he said. (Image: AP)

Germany will fight hard at the COP27 climate talks for a pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday at the summit in Egypt.

Speaking to reporters, she also said that Germany wants an effective tool for "loss and damage" financing for countries ravaged by climate impacts, a core demand from developing nations.