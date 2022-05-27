 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Germany, US energy partnership includes agreements on off-shore wind and hydrogen: German minister

May 27, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

"The US plans to install the same amount of offshore wind as Germany, to have installed 30 GW (gigawatt) offshore by 2030,”

An energy partnership between Germany and the United States includes expanding off-shore wind power generation and co-operation on using hydrogen in industrial production, German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

”The partnership relates particularly to offshore wind. The US plans to install the same amount of offshore wind as Germany, to have installed 30 GW (gigawatt) offshore by 2030,” he said, speaking alongside US climate envoy John Kerry on the sidelines of talks by the Group of Seven countries in Berlin.

 

