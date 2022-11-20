 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains'' armbands

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA's campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slog.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA’s campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games.

“Yes,” the veteran goalkeeper said when asked at the Germany training camp about overriding a new FIFA project backed by United Nations agencies.

Denmark is also not backing down, playmaker Christian Eriksen said Saturday.

The launch a day before the opening World Cup match seemed designed to supplant a pledge by European teams to wear their own armbands as part of a Netherlands-led anti-discrimination campaign drawing attention to host nation Qatar’s laws and record on human rights issues.

World Cup rules require that equipment such as captains’ armbands must be authorized and provided by FIFA, but Neuer said he will wear the “One Love” design even if it comes with a fine.

“It’s good that we have the power with other nations in western Europe,” Neuer said.