Germany added 35% more EV charge points in 2022, says BDEW

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

The number of electric vehicle charging points in Germany rose by 35% last year, exceeding the rate of increase needed to keep up with the rollout of battery EVs in the country, the BDEW energy industry association said on April 18.

The German government last October approved a plan to spend 6.3 billion euros ($6.9 billion) over three years to rapidly scale up the number of charging stations as part of its push towards net zero emissions from transport.

BDEW, which represents utility companies, said its calculations found the increase in installed charging infrastructure, provided by both the public sector and private companies, exceeded by 20% that needed to keep in step with the increase in EVs so far.

Of the new total of 80,541, the number of ultra-fast points (HPC) with over 150 Kilowatt performance, that can provide power for a 100 kilometre (62 miles) driving range within minutes, rose by 83% year-on-year to 7,037 points, it said.