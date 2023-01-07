 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

SUSE, a leading open source German software company, has said it is expanding its operations in India to support the company's growth in key markets.

The company has already set up a centre of excellence in Bengaluru at a time India and Germany are looking at boosting cooperation in the high-technology sector.

Founded 30 years ago in Germany, SUSE was the first company to bring enterprise Linux to the market.

"India has seen a massive transformation in technology over the last few years, and we see this expansion as a pivotal opportunity for us to contribute to the economic growth and innovation," said Imran Khan, SUSE Chief Customer Officer.

"This expansion demonstrates our continued global growth as a company and presents a wonderful opportunity to expand our already strong customer base in India by bringing even more innovation to market," he said.

The official said SUSE is driving innovation with its three interconnected product families: Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge.