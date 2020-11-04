172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|german-lender-deg-invests-rs-35-crore-in-supply-chain-fintech-livfin-6066001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

German lender DEG invests Rs 35 crore in supply chain fintech LivFin

As per the statement, DEG Vice-President Said Felix Schneider said, "We are convinced that LivFin has the potential to catalyse the advancement of the SME sector in this country."

PTI

SME-focused supply chain fintech player LivFin on November 4 said it has raised Rs 35 crore in equity investment from German development lender DEG for an undisclosed shareholding.

The New Delhi-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started operations in 2018 and plans to break even next year. It offers invoice finance solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through tailor-made supply chain financing loans.

"The equity investment of DEG underlines the resilience of our business model apart from signalling emergence of supply chain finance as a potent financial sector investment option for investors," said LivFin founder Rakesh Malhotra.

Close

As per the statement, DEG Vice-President Said Felix Schneider said, "We are convinced that LivFin has the potential to catalyse the advancement of the SME sector in this country."

LivFin has an active loan book of Rs 175 crore and cumulatively disbursed over Rs 1,500 crore till date. Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) is a German development finance institution that has been into developmental funding for the past six decades, mostly providing funding to private sector enterprises operating in developing and emerging-market countries.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Business #DEG #LivFin #SME

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.