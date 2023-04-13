 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German imports from Russia down over 90% in war's 1st year

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

The Federal Statistical Office said Germany imported goods worth 300 million euros ($329 million) in February, down from 3.7 billion euros a year earlier. That was a 91% fall, and dropped Russia from the 11th-biggest source of imports to 46th place.

Germany's imports from Russia fell by more than 90% in the first year of Moscow's war in Ukraine, largely as a result of the collapse of Russian energy deliveries to Europe's biggest economy, official figures showed Thursday.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 triggered several rounds of Western sanctions.

Its relations with the West chilled even in areas that weren't directly subject to sanctions, such as natural gas. Moscow, which once supplied more than half of Germany's gas, reduced and then stopped gas deliveries to the country last summer.