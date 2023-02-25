German Chancellor Scholz begins 2-day India visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began his two-day visit to India on Saturday with an aim to expand the overall bilateral ties and discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz’s visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.

"We already have very good relations between India and Germany. We hope that we will strengthen this and we will discuss about all the topics relevant for the development of our countries and also for the peace in the world:"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The German leader was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Modi and Scholz will hold wide-ranging talks at around 11:45 am with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of trade and investment, new technologies, clean energy and defence.

NEP has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations. It is Scholz’s first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post. People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the consequences of the Ukraine conflict are expected to be discussed by the two leaders. They said the talks will also focus on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies. The two leaders are also expected to delve into the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness in the last few years. Modi and Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on November 16 last year on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). It was followed by Modi’s visit to the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping. Scholz invited Modi for the G7 summit under the German presidency. The ties between India and Germany have been on an upswing in a range of key areas in the last few years. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is scheduled to depart from the southern city at around 5:30 pm.

