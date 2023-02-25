 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German Chancellor Scholz begins 2-day India visit

Feb 25, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began his two-day visit to India on Saturday with an aim to expand the overall bilateral ties and discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz’s visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.

"We already have very good relations between India and Germany. We hope that we will strengthen this and we will discuss about all the topics relevant for the development of our countries and also for the peace in the world:"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rashtrapati Bhawan