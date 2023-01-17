 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gera Developments signs 12.5-acre land deal in Pune with revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

The land is dedicated to child-centric residential projects, and has a development potential of 2.5 million square feet. Identity of seller not disclosed.

Real-estate firm Gera Developments Pvt Ltd had closed a major land deal in Wagholi, Pune, sprawling 12.5 acres.

Its transaction arm and capital market advisory, ANAROCK Capital, said the land has a development potential of 2.5 million square feet (msf) and a total revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.

With this acquisition, Gera Developments adds another 2.5 msf to its child- centric home portfolio.

"The land has been earmarked for the development of a themed residential project under Gera's highly successful Child Centric Homes banner. Wagholi works perfectly for such a concept development, with leading educational institutes such as Orchids International School, Poddar International School, and SNBP International School operating there," Mohammed Aslam, President, ANAROCK Capital, said.

However, the companies did not disclose the identity of the seller.

Located in East Pune, Wagholi has been witnessing considerable spill-over demand from major IT hubs like Kharadi, Hadapsar, Magarpatta City, Koregaon Park, and nearby industrial zones of Ranjangaon and Shikrapur.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News