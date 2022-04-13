Geopolitical situation, rising inflation forcing industry to increase prices, says Harsh Mariwala

Harsh Mariwala noted that the category of products, dependence on crude and the use of agri products would be the deciding factors for any price hike (Image: Harsh Mariwala / Moneycontrol)

Current inflation is largely led by the geopolitical situation arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico told CNBC-TV18. He added that unless we get clarity on the war, “it will be very difficult to predict what will happen to inflation”.

“Luckily I think crude prices have stabilised latest to below $100 – and if they remain to this extent I don't think we expect further inflation. However, whether it (inflation) will come down or not depends a lot on crude prices and many other Agri prices, which are the result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he added.

Inflation impact on FMCG – will companies absorb the cost or will customers bear the brunt?

Mariwala noted that the category of products, dependence on crude, and the use of Agri products would be the deciding factors for any price hike. “In the case of edible oil such as sunflower oil — prices of all edible oil have shot up a lot because of sunflower stoppage from Ukraine. So, a lot depends on the category of products,” he said.

He also noted that inflation is so high that maintaining prices would mean companies being unable to make gross margins. “There is a lot of cost pressure which is forcing the industry to hike prices. It may not be to the same extent as the inflation, but since inflation is so high by and large most companies facing this pressure are likely to take up the prices,” he explained.

Outlook for the industry – will price hikes dent consumer demand?

Mariwala expects that in a situation where prices rise, there is likely to be an impact on consumer demand. “I don't know how long it (inflation) will last, and I hope we get past it quickly. But least for the next quarter we expect that consumer demand will be subdued because of high prices,” he said.

