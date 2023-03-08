IGL to invest Rs 110 crore to set up meter manufacturing plant with Genesis Gas; shares gain

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has inked a pact with Genesis, an arm of Vikas Lifecare Limited (VLF), to set up a meter manufacturing plant at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

The unit will be set up through a joint venture company, IGL said in a statement on Monday.

The news bode well with investors of IGL as the stock was trading at Rs 450.65 on National Stock Exchange, up 1.26 percent at 09.48 am.

Initially, the smart meter plant will have an installed capacity to manufacture one million meters annually.

Moneycontrol News