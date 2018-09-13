App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

General Motors to recall more than one million vehicles in the US

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated September 12.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated September 12.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs.

 
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 07:15 pm

