Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

General insurers' premium rises 23% to Rs 12,959 crore in February: IRDAI

The cumulative premium during April-February 2018-19 of the 34 insurers rose by 13.43 percent to Rs 1,52,097.04 crore as against Rs 1,34,084.94 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
General insurers registered 23 percent growth in their premium at Rs 12,959.44 crore in February, data from IRDAI showed on March 18. The gross premium collected by all the 34 insurers in the general sector stood at Rs 10,573.70 crore during the same month a year ago.

In a break-up of premium collected by these firms, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that 25 of these firms garnered Rs 10,916.33 crore premium during February 2018-19, a 18.1 percent rise over the same period last fiscal.

Among others, seven standalone private sector health insurers registered a rise of 38 percent in their premium at Rs 1,123.08 crore.

The two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited and ECGC Limited -- had a collective premium of Rs 920.03 crore during the month, registering a growth of nearly 80 percent.

The cumulative premium during April-February 2018-19 of the 34 insurers rose by 13.43 percent to Rs 1,52,097.04 crore as against Rs 1,34,084.94 crore, showed the IRDAI data.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #Business #India #Irdai

