General Insurance: Motor, health segments grow at steady rate in July, says Nuvama

The two largest segments in general insurance -- motor and health -- continued to grow at a steady rate in July 2023, even as ICICI Lombard General Insurance ceded some ground in motor market share while Star Health maintained its leadership position in the health category, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

In a report, the domestic brokerage firm said the gross direct premium income (GDPI) for motor insurance grew 14.8 percent YoY in July to Rs 7,003 crore.

Public insurers’ GDPI grew 14.7 percent, while that of private sector players increased 14.9 percent.

Among private insurers, several small and mid-sized insurers outgrew the industry, expanding 30–71 percent YoY.

Growth for Acko slowed to 2 percent YoY while that for GoDigit stood at 71 percent.

“We believe that while competitive intensity reigns high, growth divergence between the public and private insurers reduced in Jul-23 over the previous three months,” Nuvama added.

Health Segment

The health segment registered GDPI growth of 33.1 percent YoY at Rs 11,360 crore, with retail and group health growing 18.1 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Within retail health for FY24 till date, Star Health maintained its market share at 32.4 percent (flat YoY) while ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s market share remained flat YoY at 3 percent (+10bp YoY).

For FY24 till date, ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s total motor market share declined 116 basis points YoY to 9.8 percent.

Nuvama has maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the company with a target price of Rs 1,350.

At 9.45 am, shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance were trading 0.79 percent down at Rs 1,333.

Shares of the company are up 7 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 0.40 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.