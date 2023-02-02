 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Atomics initiates three key projects in India in artificial intelligence, drones and semiconductors

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

With Bharat Forge, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has entered into a partnership in the critical field of aerostructure manufacturing and with 114ai, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) company, to develop the next generation of technologies in artificial intelligence, according to Vivek Lall, chief executive, of the General Atomics Global Corporation.

General Atomics, a major American energy and defence corporation, has started three significant projects in India in the field of artificial intelligence, drones and semiconductors, a company official has said, a day after the launch of a landmark India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies.

Bharat Forge is one of the leading forging companies in India.

It has entered into a partnership with 3rdiTech, an Indian start-up, in the field of semiconductors, Lall said.