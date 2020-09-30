General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal | All you need to know about the PE firm

Private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 0.84 percent stake, the third deal sealed by the Reliance Industries (RIL) unit in as many weeks.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 30.

This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in an RIL subsidiary, following a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms earlier this year.

So here’s all you need to know about the private equity firm:

> General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing in the Technology, Consumer, Financial Services and Healthcare sectors.

> The firm has approximately $34 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

> It has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

> General Atlantic has a $3 billion stake in India. Some of its holdings include NoBroker, edtech giants Unacademy and Byju’s, payments processor BillDesk, and National Stock Exchange of India.

> Other major firms in its portfolio include Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, Uber.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments