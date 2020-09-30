172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|general-atlantic-reliance-retail-deal-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-pe-firm-5902641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal | All you need to know about the PE firm

General Atlantic has approximately $34 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020

Moneycontrol News

Private equity (PE) firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 0.84 percent stake, the third deal sealed by the Reliance Industries (RIL) unit in as many weeks.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 30.

This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in an RIL subsidiary, following a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms earlier this year.

So here’s all you need to know about the private equity firm:

related news

> General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing in the Technology, Consumer, Financial Services and Healthcare sectors.

> The firm has approximately $34 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

> It has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

> General Atlantic has a $3 billion stake in India. Some of its holdings include NoBroker, edtech giants Unacademy and Byju’s, payments processor BillDesk, and National Stock Exchange of India.

> Other major firms in its portfolio include Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, Uber.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Business #Companies #Deal #India #Reliance Retail #RIL

