172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|general-atlantic-reliance-retail-deal-5-key-things-to-know-5902751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal: 5 key things to know

Earlier in 2020, General Atlantic had invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail, in its second deal with Reliance industries (RIL) this year.

Earlier in 2020, General Atlantic had invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of RIL.

Here are five key things to know about the Reliance Retail-General Atlantic deal:

Close

> The transaction gives General Atlantic a 0.84 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), RIL said in a statement.

> Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor to Reliance Retail and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as the legal counsels.

> The investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

> KKR and Silver Lake Partners had earlier in September invested Rs 5,550 crore and Rs 7,500 crore respectively in RRVL. Both transactions valued RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

> The deal will give RIL more muscle to compete with rivals such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:32 am

tags #General Atlantic #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail #RIL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.