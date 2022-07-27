 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
General Atlantic, Kedaara Capital lead Rs 1,500-crore investment in ASG Eye Hospitals

Moneycontrol News
Jul 27, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

The transaction is also expected to pave the way for an exit for Investcorp, which invested in the company in 2017.

ASG Eye Hospitals, India’s leading eye hospital chain, on July 27 announced a Rs 1,500-crore investment led by General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital, representing India’s largest fundraise in the eye care industry and largest private equity transaction in the single specialty healthcare industry to date.

General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital will join existing operations-focused healthcare investor Foundation Holdings in supporting and fuelling ASG Eye Hospitals’ growth towards their mission to become one of Asia’s leading eye hospital chains.

The transaction is also expected to pave the way for an exit for Investcorp, which invested in the company in 2017. Over the last three years, ASG has doubled its number of hospitals and tripled its revenue.

