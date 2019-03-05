App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gender disparity: Women account for just 20% of H-1B visa petitions from India, second lowest in the world

This is despite the fact that Indian IT industry is one of the largest employers of women.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp

India's H-1B woes do not stop with the tightening visa restrictions under Trump administration. There is another dimension to this. India has one of the lowest H-1B visa applications filed for women.

According to a VisaGuide.World report based on the data released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indian IT services providers account for largest number of H-1B petitions, (3,09, 986 in 2018) while petitions by women account only for about 63, 220. This means that women account for only 20 percent of the total H-1B petitions filed. Only Pakistan has lower women filing for the petition at 18.9 percent.

Other Asian countries fare much better. For China, it is 45 percent while Philippines is at 52.7 percent and South Korea at 41.9 percent.

The figures say a lot about how H-1B visa nominations are discriminatory in India. This is despite the fact Indian IT industry is one of the largest employers of women in the country. According to reports, women account for at least over 40 per cent of the total workforce at the entry level. However there is a steep drop as women reach the mid-level as balancing work and personal life becomes tough, an ongoing debate (that has gotten us nowhere) even now.

This imbalance reflects in the H-1B selection process as well. Let us take the case of Meena Mahadev*.

Mahadev, now 33, works for a top IT firm in India. Back in 2013, Mahadev had requested to be included in the H-1B visa selection process along with her two other male colleagues in the team. However, her project manager had reservations on her ability to serve the full term of H-1B, a question that a male IT employee would never be asked.

Recollecting that time, Mahadev said: "My manager wanted to know if I will be able to continue after getting married, given that I was over 25 and marriageable age at that time. Even though I assured him that I would, my manager was not convinced. Though he told me that he will try, it was no surprise when I was not selected in that year's H-1B slot."

P Stalin*, a project manager, agreed that while it is more common to question women before initiating her visa, they are not completely without any grounds.

"There have been several instances in the past where we would send women overseas on H-1B only to have her come back in a year or two, before the visa expires. It is a loss to the company as each H-1B incurs a huge cost. There are also cases when women refuse to go when we nominate them," Stalin explained.

An industry expert agrees that the bias results from the stereotyping of women in India, where she is expected to balance work and family perfectly. These cultural barriers and perception that women will move on post marriage and loss of productivity when women take time off during childbirth do play a role in less women being nominated for H-1B visa.

"It is not right but these are factored in unconsciously," he added.

Has this changed now? Jwala Ravi*, 35, who went to the US on H-1B last year, said the situation is not that much different now though there are few changes.

"Many women colleagues, married and unmarried are more willing to travel for work now than before," she said.

(*Names have been changed on request)
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #H-1B #India

