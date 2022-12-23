 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gems and jewellery industry achieved its annual export target of $48 billion till last quarter of FY23

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

An official said that after Covid pandemic, the industry is back on track and keeping its fingers crossed amid the current surge in number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

Representative Image

India's gems and jewellery industry has achieved its annual export target of USD 48 billion till the last quarter of the current financial year, an official said on Friday.

He said that after Covid pandemic, the industry is back on track and keeping its fingers crossed amid the current surge in number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

"The present chairman of the gems and jewellery council has informed that the industry has achieved the yearly target of 48 billion of exports from the country till the last quarter. We have achieved what he had to achieve," honorary secretary of the Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS) Rajiv Jain said.

The 20th edition of the four-day jewellery show kicked off on Friday at the JECC here, which is hosting over 900-plus booths and 500-plus exhibitors from different parts of the country and abroad.

The theme of this year is 'Emerald...Timeless Elegance'.

Jain said that the domestic gems and jewellery market is also growing because of heavy gold buying. He said that focus of jewellery traders has now shifted from international consumers to the domestic buyers.