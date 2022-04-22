Gem, jewellery exports rise after COVID-induced sluggishness

Representative image

Gem and jewellery exports from India have rebounded after a Coronavirus-induced lull in the last couple of years.

Provisional data from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) show an increase of 54.13 percent in exports in FY22, over the previous year, at $39.14 billion. The exports, hit by the pandemic, had dropped to one of the lowest in recent times -- to $25.39 billion in 2020-21.

Cut and polished diamonds, worth $24.23 billion, account for 62 percent of these exports. This was 48.8 percent higher than last year. “Demand has bounced back across the globe after the pandemic. Manufacturing activities in India are also back to normal. These are the two chief factors that spurred exports,’’ said Ashish Pethe, chairman of All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council.

Though exports have fallen below the $44 billion target set by GJEPC, it is higher compared to the last two years. In 2019-20, after the COVID-19 outbreak, exports dipped to $3,559 billion. In previous years, it had been averaging around $40 billion, reaching a peak of $43.16 billion in FY17.

Shrinking demand push up prices

Higher prices for diamonds also raised the value of exports. “Reduced availability has pushed up prices of cut and polished diamonds. Prices have increased by 40-60 percent in the last six months,’’ Pethe said. India is the top exporter of diamonds in the world, accounting for 90-95 percent of the volumes.

India imports a sizable chunk of rough diamonds from Russia for making cut and polished diamonds. “Around 30 percent of the import is from Russia, which has discounted the prices of rough diamonds as it needs money for the war with Ukraine. This has benefited diamond manufacturers in India,’’ said Mahesh Mangukiya, a diamond trader and a core member of the Surat Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association.

Additionally, many countries have turned to India for polished diamond purchases as supply from China has been disrupted by the pandemic and trade-related issues, according to him.

The export of gold jewellery, after a dip in the first half of the year, picked up in the last six months. It touched $9.12 billion in FY22, higher by 84.56 percent compared to the whole of FY21. After diamonds, gold jewellery had a major share of 23 percent in jewellery exports. Among gold jewellery, studded jewellery accounted for over 50 percent of the exports, ahead of plain gold jewellery. Silver jewellery exports, too, went up by 16.48 percent to $2.72 billion. India is among the top global exporters of gold and silver jewellery.

Export to UAE may rise

“Though the jewellery market has recovered, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil price spike and fluctuating gold prices have cast a shadow over the jewellery sector. But the jewellery exports to the UAE may see a substantial increase as that government has decided to remove the 5 percent import duty,’’ said M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Jewellery designed by artisans in India continue to fascinate people across the world. `` Unlike in other parts of the world, Indian jewellery are mostly hand-carved and are often customised to the taste of the consumer. They are quite popular in gifting. There are around 82 lakh artisans working in the jewellery sector in India,’’ Ahammed said.

Demand has grown significantly in the US, the principal market for Indian gem and jewellery export. Hong Kong and the UAE are the other major markets. While demand is yet to rebound in Hong Kong, the UAE market has revved up in the last few months. “In countries like the US, the COVID stimulus has put money into the hands of people, and that has boosted the gifting sector. Gold or diamond jewellery gifts are a fashionable trend,’’ Mangukiya said.

India has also been cashing in on the new craze for Hip Hop jewellery among a section of people in the West. ``The Hip Hop jewellery are heavier designs often with human or animal faces which are popular among the Mexicans and the Blacks,’’ Mangukiya pointed out.

Seeing its potential for growth and value-addition, the Centre declared the gems and jewellery sector as a focus area for export promotion last year and has undertaken measures to promote investment and upgrade technology and skills in the sector.

The government has permitted 100 percent FDI in the sector under the automatic route and is planning jewellery exports worth $70 billion by 2025. It has also made hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery. India has 10 SEZs for gems and jewellery, with over 500 manufacturing units, contributing 30 percent to the total exports.





