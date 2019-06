Gem and jewellery industry seeks lower customs duty on gold

The gem and jewellery industry on June 24 approached the government for reduction in customs duty on gold in the Union Budget for the fiscal 2019-20, to be tabled in Parliament on July 5.

At present, the customs duty on gold is 10 percent.

"We have sent recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for lowering it to four percent," Vice-Chairman of All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, Shankar Sen, said.

Sen told reporters that reduction of duty on gold would check smuggling in a big way. "We have done calculations and found that the resultant loss of government revenue will be compensated by reining in smuggling activities, which will become less attractive," he said.

Another positive outcome would be lower prices of gold, Sen said.

The council has also urged the government to allow EMI purchases of jewellery, which the RBI currently does not allow, as gold is declared an asset class.

Sen added that the gem and jewellery body has suggested implementation of the gold monetisation scheme in a revised manner.

The council also said it will organise a two-day conclave 'Manthan' on July 2 and July 3 in Mumbai.