App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gem and jewellery industry seeks lower customs duty on gold

At present, the customs duty on gold is 10 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The gem and jewellery industry on June 24 approached the government for reduction in customs duty on gold in the Union Budget for the fiscal 2019-20, to be tabled in Parliament on July 5.

At present, the customs duty on gold is 10 percent.

"We have sent recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for lowering it to four percent," Vice-Chairman of All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, Shankar Sen, said.

Close

Sen told reporters that reduction of duty on gold would check smuggling in a big way. "We have done calculations and found that the resultant loss of government revenue will be compensated by reining in smuggling activities, which will become less attractive," he said.

related news

Another positive outcome would be lower prices of gold, Sen said.

The council has also urged the government to allow EMI purchases of jewellery, which the RBI currently does not allow, as gold is declared an asset class.

Sen added that the gem and jewellery body has suggested implementation of the gold monetisation scheme in a revised manner.

The council also said it will organise a two-day conclave 'Manthan' on July 2 and July 3 in Mumbai.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.