Gearing up for growth in markets such as India, says LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

LinkedIn is gearing up for growth in markets such as India, even as it prepares for economic headwinds more broadly by pausing hiring, the networking platform's chief executive officer Ryan Roslansky said.

“What’s going to happen in the next 10 years in India is being written right now,” Roslansky told Bloomberg TV on November 17.

Majority of LinkedIn’s growth is happening outside the US, he said, adding that new members are joining the networking site in markets such as India, Indonesia and Western Europe.

India has become LinkedIn’s fastest-growing market as more companies and advertisers come online. In terms of growth, the revenue for LinkedIn in India has climbed 50 percent year-on-year, Roslansky mentioned.

“When we take a look at India, it's outpacing that the revenue in India is growing at 50 percent year over year in north of 84 percent year over two year, we're closing in on nearly having 100 million members in India,” he said.

Roslansky added that India is the second-largest market for the company.

Also read: No layoffs for now, but hiring freeze across parts of company soon: LinkedIn CEO On the layoff trend, Roslansky told CNBC-TV18 that the company is not planning any layoffs but a hiring freeze will soon be seen across some verticals of the company. “We haven't announced ... any kind of layoffs. We have put ourselves inside of a hiring freeze right now for various parts of the company. But again, like every other leader, we're just continuing to navigate the global strategy that we need to keep the company going to create this platform,” said Roslansky on Novermber 15.

