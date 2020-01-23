App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE T&D India bags Rs 173cr order from JKPDD

GE T&D India Ltd was awarded a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and advanced distribution management solution (ADMS) project by JKPDD for the distribution operations in Jammu and Srinagar, according to a statement by the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

GE T&D India Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 173-crore order from Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD).

GE T&D India Ltd was awarded a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and advanced distribution management solution (ADMS) project by JKPDD for the distribution operations in Jammu and Srinagar, according to a statement by the company.

The order worth about Rs 173 crore, won through a competitive bidding process, includes a five-year maintenance services contract and the supply and integration of a host of solutions in the overall distribution network in the two cities, said the statement.

Close

Pitambar Shivnani, chief executive officer of GE T&D India Ltd, said, "The commitment towards the implementation of this technology is a major step towards realising the vision of 24x7 power supply to all consumers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar."

related news

The technology solution being executed for this project is used mainly for 24x7 power supply, reduction of power losses and real-time data monitoring and control of distribution network from a centralised place.

This will determine the setting up of reliable and "no manual touch" systems for system control or data collection and adoption of information technology in energy accounting.

The SCADA technology reduces aggregate technical and commercial losses and enables real-time monitoring and control of the electric distribution network, handling of loads during load shedding and restoration and plugging of pilferage points.

The implementation of the SCADA and ADMS also results in the greater supply of quality power, faster identification of faults and early restoration of power supply and last but not least, the proper planning and design of the distribution network.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GE T&D India #Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department #JKPDD

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.