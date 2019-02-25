GE T&D India bags Rs 162 crore order from PowerGrid

GE T&D India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 162 crore order from Power Grid Corporation to set up a high-voltage substation in Bhuj for evacuating 2,500 MW of wind power.

Post execution of this project, various wind farm developers will be able to transmit the power generated in Gujarat to Green Energy Power Transmission Corridor, GE T&D said in a statement.

The Corridor is being set up to evacuate power generated by renewable energy projects.

The contract is for extending the 765kV AIS substation and setting up a new 400kV /220kV Gas-Insulated Substation at Bhuj and extend the existing 400kV GIS at Tirunelveli Substation, associated with the Green Corridor Transmission System, it said.

Through this project, GE T&D will help evacuate around 2,500 MW of wind power generated in Gujarat, it added.

"As renewable capacity in the country goes up, it is imperative that grid infrastructure in states like Gujarat is scaled up rapidly to keep up with the evacuation demand of solar and wind power into the Green Energy Corridor.

"This project will further strengthen the grid evacuation infrastructure in the western part of the country and improve access to important demand centres," Sunil Wadhwa, MD, GE T&D India said.

The equipment and automation systems related to the order will be supplied from GE T&D India's manufacturing facilities at Pallavaram, Padappai, Noida and Hosur.

The project will be delivered on a turnkey basis.

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power, transmission and distribution businesses.