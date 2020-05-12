App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power resumes production at Noida plant

The company had suspended operations temporarily at its facilities located at Durgapur and Noida due to the lockdown imposed by the government in March to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
GE Power India on Tuesday said it has resumed production at its facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on May 2, the company had resumed operations at it Durgapur plant in West Bengal.



From May 12, 2020, after obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authorities, the company has resumed its manufacturing operations at its Noida factory, to the extent permitted by the local administration, it said in a regulatory filing.

According to statement all non-manufacturing employees shall continue to work from home until May 17, 2020, or further notice.

The company is taking all precautions, safety and social distancing measures and implementing all applicable guidelines issued by central, state and local authorities across its operations/offices for prevention and containment of COVID-19, the company said.

"We will continue to follow the recommendations/advisories as may be issued from time to time by the relevant authorities," it stated.

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Business #GE Power #India #Noida

