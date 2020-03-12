App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India terminates Rs 818cr contract with NECL

"We would like to notify that, the company has exercised its right to terminate the aforesaid contract due to prolonged suspension of work by NECL without any virtual certainty of resumption of work in near future," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GE Power India on March 12 said it has terminated a contract with Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) for supply of 12 turbine generators worth Rs 818.3 crore.

GE Power India Ltd had intimated the BSE on January 10, 2018 about a contract worth approximately Rs 8,183 million awarded to it by NECL for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 12 full Kaplan Turbine Generator units of 80MW capacity each along with all auxiliary and associated equipment, GE Power said in a filing to the BSE.

"We would like to notify that, the company has exercised its right to terminate the aforesaid contract due to prolonged suspension of work by NECL without any virtual certainty of resumption of work in near future," it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GE Power India #NECL

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.