May 22, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India Q4 net up 32 pc at Rs 51.55 cr

GE Power India posted a 32 percent jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 51.55 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company's standalone net profit in the quarter ended on March 31, 2017 was Rs 39.04 crore, a BSE filing said.

GE Power India posted a 32 percent jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 51.55 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company's standalone net profit in the quarter ended on March 31, 2017 was Rs 39.04 crore, a BSE filing said.

The company's total income stood at Rs 382.68 crore in the quarter up from Rs 372.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's standalone net profit for 2017-18 was Rs 26.56 crore, up from Rs 0.29 crore in the previous financial year.

Besides approving financial results, the company's board today also recommended a dividend of 30 percent (Rs 3) per equity share for the year ended March 2018. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid to the members on and from July 23, 2018.

The company's business activity falls within a single segment of power generation.

