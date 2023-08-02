English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    GE Power India bags order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

    GE Power India Limited has received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    August 02, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    GE Power India bags order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

    GE Power India bags order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    GE Power India has bagged an order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.

    GE Power India Limited has received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The basic value of the contract is Rs 440 crore plus GST (18 per cent).

    The order includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, Packing & forwarding, installation, commissioning & PG Testing of FGD (flue gas desulfurization) System, it added.

    The order will be executed within 30 months from the date of letter of intent, i.e. by January 2026.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 11:29 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!