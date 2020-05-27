App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

As a 20-year GE veteran, Palashikar has handled assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean six sigma, sales, projects and services within GE's Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses.

PTI

GE Power India (GEPIL) on Wednesday said it has appointed Mahesh Palashikar as its Chairman. Palashikar assumed the role of Chairman on Wednesday and succeeded Vishal K Wanchoo, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to have Mahesh join the GEPIL Board as Chairman. Mahesh brings deep knowledge and vast experience with a strong proven leadership," GE Power India Managing Director Prashant Jain said.

Palashikar is currently the President and CEO of GE South Asia.

"I look forward to this exciting opportunity to be a part of GEPIL's continued efforts in contributing to the growth of the power generation sector in India," Palashikar said.

The GEPIL also appointed Vijay Sharma, Chief Financial Officer as Whole-time Director of the Company from May 30, 2020 in place of Sanjeev Agarwal, Whole-time Director.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Its manufacturing unit is located in Durgapur, West Bengal.

GEPIL continues to offer a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable and reliable electricity.

First Published on May 27, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #GE Power India #mahesh palashikar

