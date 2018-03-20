GE Power bags Rs 309 cr FGD order from NTPC

GE Power India today said it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 309 crore by NTPC to install its FGD system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Telangana.

This is the first standalone Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) order for GE in the country since the notification of new emission norms for thermal power plants by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF & CC) in December 2015, a GE Power statement said.

The Wet FGD system will have a wet limestone-based open spray tower type design, comprising of an absorber system, slurry preparation and dewatering system. The FGD package will be installed in a period of 30 months for Unit-1 and 36 months for Unit-2 from the date of contract, it added.

"Technologies such as FGD can play a significant role in controlling emissions from coal-based plants by reducing the SOx content in exit flue gas to the lowest levels anywhere in the world," said Andrew H DeLeone, MD, GE Power India in a statement.

Following the emission norms for SOx (sulphur oxides) control issued by environment ministry in December 2015, it is mandatory for all thermal power plants in India to install FGD technology. An installed base of around 165 GW of thermal plant has been identified by CEA for implementation of FGD, over and above the power plants presently under execution, it added.

With this new award, the GE will further strengthen its position in the FGD market. This builds on GE's previous standalone FGD project in India for NTPC's Phase V, Unit- XIII (1 X 500 MW) Vindyachal Thermal Power Plant. In addition, the GE is also executing Turbine Island package for Telangana Phase-I (2X800 MW) STPP, it said.