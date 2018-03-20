App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power bags Rs 309 cr FGD order from NTPC

This is the first standalone Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) order for GE in the country since the notification of new emission norms for thermal power plants by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF & CC) in December 2015, a GE Power statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GE Power India today said it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 309 crore by NTPC to install its FGD system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Telangana.

This is the first standalone Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) order for GE in the country since the notification of new emission norms for thermal power plants by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF & CC) in December 2015, a GE Power statement said.

The Wet FGD system will have a wet limestone-based open spray tower type design, comprising of an absorber system, slurry preparation and dewatering system. The FGD package will be installed in a period of 30 months for Unit-1 and 36 months for Unit-2 from the date of contract, it added.

"Technologies such as FGD can play a significant role in controlling emissions from coal-based plants by reducing the SOx content in exit flue gas to the lowest levels anywhere in the world," said Andrew H DeLeone, MD, GE Power India in a statement.

related news

Following the emission norms for SOx (sulphur oxides) control issued by environment ministry in December 2015, it is mandatory for all thermal power plants in India to install FGD technology. An installed base of around 165 GW of thermal plant has been identified by CEA for implementation of FGD, over and above the power plants presently under execution, it added.

With this new award, the GE will further strengthen its position in the FGD market. This builds on GE's previous standalone FGD project in India for NTPC's Phase V, Unit- XIII (1 X 500 MW) Vindyachal Thermal Power Plant. In addition, the GE is also executing Turbine Island package for Telangana Phase-I (2X800 MW) STPP, it said.

tags #Business #Companies #GE Power India #NTPC

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC