Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power bags orders worth Rs 1,783 cr from NTPC

The four power plant projects are Solapur Super Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, Tanda Super Thermal Power Project Stage II - 2x660 MW, Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project -1x500 MW and Meja Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, by Meja Urja Nigam Private Ltd (a JV of NTPC and UPRVUNL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GE Power India on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,783 crore from NTPC for installation of air quality control systems at four of its power plants.

The four power plant projects are Solapur Super Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, Tanda Super Thermal Power Project Stage II - 2x660 MW, Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project -1x500 MW and Meja Thermal Power Project - 2x660 MW, by Meja Urja Nigam Private Ltd (a JV of NTPC and UPRVUNL).

"GE Power India Ltd has been awarded four contracts by NTPC Ltd for installation of air quality control systems for a combined value of Rs 1,783 crore (USD 247 million)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The installation of Wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (Wet FGDs) will take 33 months for the first unit and 39 months for the second unit from the date of award of the contract, it added.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GE Power India #NTPC

