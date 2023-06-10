GE engine deal with Hindustan Aeronautics will have ripple effect across the US and Indian defense industries: US Indian Business Council's Atul Keshap

A deal between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to co-manufacture jet engines in India will have a ”ripple effect” across the American and Indian defence industries, the head of a top US business advocacy group has said.

Washington, Jun 10 A deal between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to co-manufacture jet engines in India will have a ”ripple effect” across the American and Indian defence industries, the head of a top US business advocacy group has said.

The two companies are expected to announce the deal in this regard in and around the official State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22.

The two sides remain tight lipped about it as the industry experts are hopeful that the long-awaited deal would have a major impact on the relationship between the two nation.

The two sides remain tight lipped about it as the industry experts are hopeful that the long-awaited deal would have a major impact on the relationship between the two nation.

”Both governments are putting enormous effort into concluding the deal. I wish them great success. I hope it goes through. I think it will have a ripple effect across the US and Indian defence industries, and most importantly our private sector companies. (It) will unleash even more confidence and even more deal making. That leads to strong defence, which is deterrence, which means peace and security,” Atul Keshap, president of US Indian Business Council, told.