GE Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems extend $1-billion contract for aircraft engine components

Aerospace

GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have extended their long term contract worth USD 1 billion for production and supply of several commercial aircraft engine components.

The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (Tata-TCoE).

In a joint release on Friday, GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said they have extended the manufacturing agreement under which TASL will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE's global engine manufacturing factories.

"The multi-year long term contract is valued over USD 1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry," the release said.

The contract was first signed in late 2017.

Tata-TCoE was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India. CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

A significant number of commercial aircraft in the country are powered by CFM's engines.

"The LEAP engine continues to deliver improved fuel efficiency and asset utilisation for today's newest commercial narrow-body aircraft, logging more than 23 million engine flight hours since entering service in 2016," the release said.

Mike Kauffman, VP & GM of Purchasing at GE Aerospace, said its relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. "The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world." Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TASL, said it continues to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country.

"The Tata Center of Excellence for Aero Engines has been set up as the state-of-the-art modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers.

"As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE's engineering team," he added.