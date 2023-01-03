 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

GDR Manipulation Case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Jindal Cotex, 3 officials

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

The recovery proceedings against the four entities — Jindal Cotex, Sandeep Jindal, Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal — for Rs 14.55 crore, includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses

Representative image

Sebi on Tuesday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Jindal Cotex and its three officials to recover Rs 14.55 crore in a matter related to manipulation in the issuance of global depository receipts (GDR).

The recovery proceedings against the four entities — Jindal Cotex, Sandeep Jindal, Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal — for Rs 14.55 crore, includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.

In its notice, Sebi asked all the banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from accounts of Jindal Cotex Ltd (JCL), Sandeep, Rajinder and Yash Paul Jindal. However, credits have been allowed.

Further, the market watchdog has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of the defaulters.

Earlier, the regulator in January 2020 had levied a total fine of Rs 10.3 crore on JCL, while its directors and chairman Sandeep Jindal faced a fine of Rs 20 lakh. Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal were fined Rs 10 lakh each.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation between June and July 2010, and found that the firm had issued 5 million GDRs amounting to USD 38.75 million in June 2010.