GCPL enters premium baby care segment; launches online brand 'goodnessme'

Leading FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has made a foray into the baby care segment by launching a premium range of certified products made from organic ingredients under brand 'goodnessme'.

The company is targeting the rapidly growing online baby care market, which is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore, said GCPL CEO (India and SAARC) Sunil Kataria.

goodnessme, an organic baby care brand, will be a digital native brand and the company is taking the direct-to-consumer route through its brand's website along with online stores of its several e-commerce channel partners such as Amazon, Flipkart and FirstCry.

"Through this goodnessme brand, we are entering the baby care market in the premium end," Kataria told PTI.

He also said, "We have created products over the R&D (research and development) of the last two-and-a-half years, which is India's only organic certified baby care brand."

GCPL, which has launched five products into its premium baby care brand, is manufacturing it at its Baddi, Himachal Pradesh plant, and is certified by organic by ECOCERT (France).

The range includes a variety of products in multiple SKU's (stock keeping unit) like certified organic baby soap; certified organic baby oil; certified organic baby lotion; certified organic multipurpose baby cream; and certified organic baby head-to-toe wash.

"As we make a foray into the baby care space with goodnessme, our brand stands out from the rest.

"From ingredient sourcing to product formulations, to manufacturing processes, to even our product labels, the goodnessme skincare range has gone through the most rigorous certification process laid down by ECOCERT," Kataria added.

According to Kataria, the total offline and online baby care market is expected to be around Rs 2,500 crore, in which the online market is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore and is "very fast growing".

He added that this market is ready for such an exclusive and premium product with such a differentiation. "We would develop this market."

On being asked as to when GCPL would expand its product portfolio in this category, he said the focus for the next six to eight months would be to develop these five products and depending on the traction, it will make a decision.

"The endeavour at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is to invest and build consumer brands of the future.

"goodnessme is part of this vision merging both premiumisation and a brand meant to serve this niche new-age consumer by being e-commerce and digital-first," he said.

GCPL, part of over the 124-year-old Godrej group, is building its presence in the emerging markets of Asia, Africa and Latin America across three categories — homecare, personal care and hair care.