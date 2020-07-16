GCPL aims to make brand Godrej Protekt a Rs 500-crore company in next 3 years; CEO Sunil Kataria

With the increasing demand for hygiene products in India amid the coronavirus outbreak, Godrej Consumer Products has extended its hygiene portfolio to cover personal, home, and kitchen categories.

The company has launched 14 products including soaps, face masks, fruit & veggie wash and dish wash under the three broad hygiene categories.

"The aspiration is to grow Godrej Protekt 7-8x and make it a Rs 500 crore brand in the next three years," said Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, GCPL in a digital press conference to announce the launch of 14 products.

Offering 99.9% protection against germs, bacteria and viruses, the range includes Godrej Protekt Health Soap, Body Wash, Germ Protection Fruit & Veggie Wash, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, INR 1 Hand Sanitiser Sachet, Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray, On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface & Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, PW95 Face Masks, and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution.

Till recently, Godrej Protekt was present only in hand hygiene segment with hand sanitisers and handwashes including Mr. Magic – India’s first powder to liquid handwash, in its portfolio.

With the new range, Godrej Protekt becomes a complete personal and home hygiene brand. It is foraying for the first time in segments like soaps, disinfectant sprays, face masks, fruit & veggie wash and dish washing liquid.

Thus, Godrej Protekt will now offer hygiene based protection for home, kitchen and personal use.

The company has also partnered with Indian Railways' Central Railway zone to promote travel hygiene amongst passengers and rail employees.

Under this partnership, 2 lakh products of new range like Hand Sanitiser Sachets, On the Go Disinfectant Spray will be used in passenger trains for a safe travel experience.

Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray will be used to disinfect surfaces of ticket booking counters as well.

The program will cover close to 400 local and long-distance COVID-19 special trains.